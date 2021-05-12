CertiK (CTK) Price Reaches $2.30

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 12th. One CertiK coin can now be bought for approximately $2.30 or 0.00004524 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CertiK has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CertiK has a market cap of $102.66 million and approximately $11.94 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00071292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.28 or 0.00529622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.00 or 0.00257638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.12 or 0.01255039 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00034545 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,207,169 coins and its circulating supply is 44,629,851 coins. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.