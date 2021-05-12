CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $2.15 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.30.

TSE CEU opened at C$1.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$425.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$0.64 and a 52-week high of C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.59, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.39.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$212.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$194.40 million.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 58,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total transaction of C$111,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,725,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,278,852.80. Also, Director Thomas James Simons sold 32,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$58,432.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,771,615 shares in the company, valued at C$4,983,918.09. Insiders have sold 191,233 shares of company stock worth $340,939 over the last ninety days.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

