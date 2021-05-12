Chai Trust Co Llc Acquires 350,000 Shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Stock

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,452,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 350,000 shares of Exterran stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,340,500.00.

Shares of EXTN stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.01. Exterran Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exterran Co. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exterran during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exterran by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,387,392 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after purchasing an additional 77,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Exterran by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exterran by 10,412.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 37,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Exterran by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

