Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CWBHF traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,736. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. Charlotte’s Web has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $7.38.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Charlotte’s Web from $5.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Charlotte’s Web Company Profile

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. The company offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules, gummies, topicals, and pet products. It distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its e-commerce website, third party e-commerce websites, as well as distributors, health practitioners, and various brick and mortar retailers.

