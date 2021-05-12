Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 23,101 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $16,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 330.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PXD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.75.

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,895.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.11. 17,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,073. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.71 and its 200-day moving average is $129.56.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

