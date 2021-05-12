Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 2,046 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Commvault Systems comprises about 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.82% of Commvault Systems worth $24,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,945,000 after buying an additional 146,203 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,469,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,463,000 after buying an additional 156,804 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,404,000 after buying an additional 21,043 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 575,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after buying an additional 25,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

CVLT stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.37. 1,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,112. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $72.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day moving average is $59.09.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,336,638. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $204,296.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,245 shares of company stock valued at $530,963. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

