Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 2,804 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Renasant worth $14,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RNST. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth $1,473,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth about $872,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Renasant by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 409,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 143,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Foy sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $259,133.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,185 shares of company stock worth $1,331,902 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of RNST stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.87. 581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,888. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $109.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.65 million. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

