Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 575,629 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.79% of TowneBank worth $17,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in TowneBank by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in TowneBank by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in TowneBank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in TowneBank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TowneBank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOWN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.95. 292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,950. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $33.10.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 7.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TowneBank will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

