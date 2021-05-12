Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) PT Raised to $13.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $13.25 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.56.

CWSRF opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $11.05.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

