Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) PT Raised to $14.00 at TD Securities

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from $13.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.93% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWSRF opened at $10.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $11.05.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.