Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) PT Raised to C$14.00 at TD Securities

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.44.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

TSE:CSH.UN opened at C$12.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 184.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of C$7.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.37.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.