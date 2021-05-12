Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chartwell Retirement Residences traded as high as C$13.08 and last traded at C$12.96, with a volume of 31033 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.01.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.44.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.37. The company has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 184.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is 871.43%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

