Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,575. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $587.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 569,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 386,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

