Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Acquired by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

CHKP stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $118.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,798. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.56. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $101.27 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.