Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $790 million-$800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $790.46 million.

NYSE:CHGG traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,687,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,081. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Chegg has a 52 week low of $54.85 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.45, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.66.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHGG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.22.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $3,077,673.66. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 157,835 shares in the company, valued at $14,100,978.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,668 shares of company stock worth $45,003,983 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

