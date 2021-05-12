Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHE.UN. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.88.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at C$7.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$816.33 million and a P/E ratio of -4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of C$4.02 and a one year high of C$8.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.67%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

