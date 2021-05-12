Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $12.64 EPS

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.44. The company had a trading volume of 68,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,330. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.50. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $49.97.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHK. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

