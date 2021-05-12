Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $12.64 EPS

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.35. The stock had a trading volume of 70,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,330. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.50. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

