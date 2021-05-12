Chesapeake Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 683 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,213% compared to the average volume of 52 call options.

CHK opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.50. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $49.97.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($42.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($42.75) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,491,000. CarVal Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,974,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,815,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,257,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,377,000.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

