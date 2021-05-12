Christine Ring Sells 1,200 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christine Ring also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $32,640.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Christine Ring sold 2,000 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $82,540.00.

NRIX opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average is $35.58. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 55.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,480,000 after purchasing an additional 646,715 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,200,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 364.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 919,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,603,000 after purchasing an additional 721,743 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 591,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.