CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.21

Shares of CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$21.21 and last traded at C$21.21, with a volume of 48575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIX. TD Securities increased their price target on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “na” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective (up previously from C$22.00) on shares of CI Financial in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.83.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.55.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$564.40 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

In related news, Director William Thomas Holland purchased 50,000 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$870,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,920 shares in the company, valued at C$11,430,408. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 117,500 shares of company stock worth $2,080,000.

About CI Financial (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

