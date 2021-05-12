CIBC Boosts Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target to C$33.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ISV. Cormark upped their price target on Information Services from C$22.25 to C$25.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Information Services from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Information Services stock opened at C$26.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$459.55 million and a P/E ratio of 22.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.82. Information Services has a 52 week low of C$13.49 and a 52 week high of C$27.28.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$39.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Information Services will post 1.5900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

