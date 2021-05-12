Cindicator Reaches Market Capitalization of $69.95 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $69.95 million and approximately $944,512.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator coin can now be purchased for about $0.0350 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cindicator has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cindicator alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00084220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00018860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $572.17 or 0.01028227 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00067757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00110227 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00061062 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator (CND) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Cindicator Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.