Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $239.70 Million

Analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will announce $239.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $197.41 million and the highest is $274.70 million. Cinemark reported sales of $8.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,572.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNK. Loop Capital lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $299,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth about $928,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNK stock opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.67. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.61.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

