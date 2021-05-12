Citigroup Cuts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $65.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $85.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

PINS opened at $59.71 on Monday. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.30 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.13.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 827,687 shares of company stock valued at $63,867,719.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,309,000 after buying an additional 2,941,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pinterest by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after buying an additional 14,872,010 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,418,000 after buying an additional 6,272,952 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,055,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,253,000 after buying an additional 810,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

