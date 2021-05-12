Citigroup Initiates Coverage on AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

APP stock opened at $53.46 on Monday. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $50.75 and a 52-week high of $71.51.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

