Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.35

Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON CSH remained flat at $GBX 115.80 ($1.51) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 2,129,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.69, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 111.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 107.46. Civitas Social Housing has a twelve month low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 116.80 ($1.53). The company has a market cap of £720.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88.

About Civitas Social Housing

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

