Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Gap Up to $27.10

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.10, but opened at $28.17. Clarivate shares last traded at $28.16, with a volume of 18,464 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLVT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clarivate from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.39.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01.

About Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

