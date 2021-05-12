Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.88% from the stock’s previous close.

CLH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

NYSE CLH opened at $92.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. Clean Harbors has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $96.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.13.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $863,900.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,870. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,295,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,063,000 after buying an additional 108,548 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,044,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,477,000 after purchasing an additional 44,250 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 909,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after purchasing an additional 51,960 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 783,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,648,000 after purchasing an additional 72,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

