Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Gap Down to $2.56

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.56, but opened at $2.39. Clear Channel Outdoor shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 79,581 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCO shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.60.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). On average, research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

