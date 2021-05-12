ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 309.91% and a negative net margin of 55.55%.

NASDAQ:CLPT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,024. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $367.59 million, a PE ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.42. ClearPoint Neuro has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $31.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLPT shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on ClearPoint Neuro in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

