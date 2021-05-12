Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.25% from the stock’s previous close.

CLF has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $21.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.36 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $22.90.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $4,169,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 49.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,533 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 18,073 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $267,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 487.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,022 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 39,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 398,282 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

