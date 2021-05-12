Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,485 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $52,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NET. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Mizuho began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.94.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $69.56. 18,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,546,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.79 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.76. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $1,738,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,362.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 974,686 shares of company stock worth $74,431,241 over the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

