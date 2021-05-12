CNB Bank Buys 173 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Carvana were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Carvana by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 254.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total value of $41,961.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,375,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $2,864,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,175,566.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 991,733 shares of company stock worth $276,856,260 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $239.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.94. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $323.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of -87.62 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

