CNB Bank Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

CNB Bank trimmed its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Cognex were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.63.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $74.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.59 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day moving average is $80.47. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.