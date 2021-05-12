CNB Bank Raises Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

CNB Bank increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,233 shares of company stock valued at $338,938 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.10.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $112.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $116.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

