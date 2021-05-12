CNB Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

CNB Bank reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $221.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $230.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $194.03 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a market capitalization of $598.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.52.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

