CNP Assurances (OTCMKTS:CNPAF) Shares Up 11.3%

Shares of CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAF) shot up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.93 and last traded at $18.93. 5,396 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 241% from the average session volume of 1,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CNP Assurances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.48.

CNP Assurances Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNPAF)

CNP Assurances SA provides insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance solutions in France, Latin America, and other European countries. It offers life, accident, long-term care, death and funerals, disability, unemployment, loss of income, health, and dental insurance products; property and casualty insurance, such as home-owner and auto insurance; term creditor and guarantee insurance products, including home and business loans, and consumer finance; solutions in the area of guarantees for real estate loans in private market; and pension plans, as well as support and assistance services.

