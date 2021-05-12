Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $4.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.96%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock traded up $18.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $310.40. The stock had a trading volume of 44,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.02. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $318.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $298.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

