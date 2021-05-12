Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Up 6%

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) shot up 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $311.17 and last traded at $309.90. 833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 25,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $292.35.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $298.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $4.37. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.97%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 12.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

