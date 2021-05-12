Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.80 Million

Equities analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will report $18.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.20 million to $19.80 million. Codexis posted sales of $14.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year sales of $83.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $83.00 million to $85.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $104.07 million, with estimates ranging from $94.50 million to $119.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Codexis.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDXS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Codexis in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Codexis in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Codexis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ CDXS opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.40 and a beta of 1.17. Codexis has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $29.56.

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $494,200.00. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $755,200. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Codexis by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codexis (CDXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.