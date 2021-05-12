Codiak BioSciences, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.90) Per Share (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Codiak BioSciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.58.

CDAK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Codiak BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a report on Friday, April 16th.

CDAK opened at $17.35 on Monday. Codiak BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91.

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison acquired 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $99,981.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,981. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Codiak BioSciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,774,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Codiak BioSciences by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 180,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $679,000.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.