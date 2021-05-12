Cognex Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cognex in a research note issued on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.40.

Get Cognex alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.63.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $74.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.59 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.47. Cognex has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Cognex’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cognex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $6,197,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Cognex by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.