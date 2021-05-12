Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Societe Generale cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

CTSH opened at $72.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $47.39 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

