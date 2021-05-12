Cohiba Minerals Limited (ASX:CHK) Insider Buys A$80,000.00 in Stock

Cohiba Minerals Limited (ASX:CHK) insider Mordechai Benedikt purchased 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$80,000.00 ($57,142.86).

Mordechai Benedikt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cohiba Minerals alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Mordechai Benedikt purchased 12,863,737 shares of Cohiba Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$218,683.53 ($156,202.52).

The company has a quick ratio of 23.71, a current ratio of 23.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Cohiba Minerals

Cohiba Minerals Limited engages in the exploration of natural resources in Australia. The company explores for metals, precious metals, lithium, gypsum, gold, copper, cobalt, and minerals deposits. It holds interests a 100% interest in the Pyramid Lake project covering a total area of 11,266 hectares located to the north of the Port of Esperance in Western Australia; the Wee MacGregor Project comprising three mining licenses located in southeast of Mt.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohiba Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohiba Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.