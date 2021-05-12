Comerica Bank Boosts Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Life Storage worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 28.2% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 64,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 52.6% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on LSI shares. Truist upped their price objective on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

NYSE LSI opened at $95.06 on Wednesday. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $55.11 and a one year high of $97.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.70.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.67%.

In other Life Storage news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $162,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,254 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

