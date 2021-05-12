Comerica Bank Has $4.83 Million Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,221 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 23,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5,034.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $87.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $91.80.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 39.30%.

DKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.05.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at $22,162,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $873,924.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

