Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in AutoNation by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in AutoNation by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AutoNation by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $5,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,363.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 692,116 shares of company stock worth $67,223,568 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AN opened at $102.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $106.99.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.88.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

