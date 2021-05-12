Comerica Bank Sells 1,944 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,392 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 120,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,269.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $90,573.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,221.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,035 shares of company stock worth $16,935,051 over the last 90 days. 8.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.41.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,073.77 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.15. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

