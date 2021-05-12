Comerica Bank Sells 7,490 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRX. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRX opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average is $17.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 350,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $636,800 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRX. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

